Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Pakistan

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro is currently scheduling events for Children (Ages 4-17), adults (Ages18-35) and masters (Ages 35+) for both men and women.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro is expanding their Franchise into Pakistan as AJP Pakistan, a statement issued by the spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Spokesperson said that this will be the first franchise of its kind to take place in Pakistan, and to bring fighters onto a global platform whilst holding regular events, allowing participants to compete and be ranked globally without leaving their home country.

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro is an International Combat Sports Franchise that holds events in each country (currently hosting 80 events over 6 continents) to host events, along with developing training centers to promote Jiu Jitsu.

This is a project that is directly under the guidance and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said that in its first season, from May 2019 to April 2020, the AJP organized 73 events all over the world, from regional events to continental and global events that featured the elite athletes in Jiu-Jitsu today.

AJP events are broadcasted and streamed live to over 10 million people worldwide in over 60 countries. Our media partners include top level sports broadcasters like Abu Dhabi Sports in the UAE, Canal Combate in Brazil, Fox Sports in Europe, Match TV in Russia and worldwide at our AJP.tv online channel.

On top of that, the AJP also have a strong presence in all of today’s major social media channels, offering high level content with elevated potential to become viral.

AJP Pakistan also intends to open their Training centers in Pakistan to further nurture and promote the sport by improving training standards through an official training center.

This is a very big day for Pakistan, as it’s evidence of the exponential growth of combat sports in Pakistan, and it’s foreseeable growth in the coming years.