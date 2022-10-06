UrduPoint.com

Abubakar Fires Past Amir For Mid Court ATF C'ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Abubakar fires past Amir for Mid Court ATF C'ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Abubakar Talha beat Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari in an exciting final to take boys' singles title of the Mid Court Athletes Unraveled ATF Championships 14 under Leg-1 at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

Both the players exhibited stunning display of skills from the start, firing aggressive groundstrokes and targeting each other from the baselines.

But it was Abubakar, who handled the pressure well, overcoming Amir 7-5, 6-4 to triumph in the showdown.

Besides others, tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi witnessed the well-fougt contest.  Aisam also interacted with the young players and appreciated their play. He gave a pep talk to them to further motivate them to improve their techniques based on modern tennis.

RESULTS: Boys' Singles: Abubakar Talha bt Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari 7-5,6-4 Boys' Singles 3-4 Position: Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Samer Zaman 6-0,6-0 Boys' Singles 5-6 Position:  Ali Zain bt M. Hassan Usmani 6-1,6-3.

