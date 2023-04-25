UrduPoint.com

AC Kalat Announces Cash Award For Committee Of Futsal Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2023 | 09:55 PM

AC Kalat announces cash award for committee of Futsal Tournament

Special Assistant Commissioner (AC), Kalat Jahanzaib Baloch announced cash awards for a committee of the Futsal Tournament

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) : Special Assistant Commissioner (AC), Kalat Jahanzaib Baloch announced cash awards for a committee of the Futsal Tournament.

He made this announcement as he was the guest of honour at the semi-final match of the Futsal tournament in connection with the Ramazan festival organized by the Kalat district administration.

The distinguished guest was introduced to both the teams and a photo session was held with the teams.

The Special Assistant Commissioner Kalat gave 15,000 to the tournament committee, 5,000 to the match referee, Rs 5,000 to Azhar Rind for the best game and scoring three goals and Rs10,000 to the journalist community for doing the best coverage.

Similarly, he also announced the Futsal Tournament on Division Sat.

President of Futsal Association Kalat, Mir Zia-ur-Rehman Mengal, Yousaf Mengal and the fans thanked the honourable guest for his sportsmanship.

Related Topics

Kalat Best

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Maktoum wedding

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Maktoum wedding

2 minutes ago
 KP CS visits explosions hit CTD police station Kab ..

KP CS visits explosions hit CTD police station Kabal

6 minutes ago
 AggregateEU Platform for Joint Gas Purchases Kicks ..

AggregateEU Platform for Joint Gas Purchases Kicks Off - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wedn ..

UN Chief to Meet Blinken, Congress Members on Wednesday in DC - Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End ..

EU to Introduce Common AI Usage Regulations by End of 2023 - Official

6 minutes ago
 Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to ..

Hot weather on Wednesday, westerly wave likely to enter from tomorrow

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.