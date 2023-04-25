AC Kalat announces cash award for committee of Futsal Tournament

Special Assistant Commissioner (AC), Kalat Jahanzaib Baloch announced cash awards for a committee of the Futsal Tournament

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) : Special Assistant Commissioner (AC), Kalat Jahanzaib Baloch announced cash awards for a committee of the Futsal Tournament.

He made this announcement as he was the guest of honour at the semi-final match of the Futsal tournament in connection with the Ramazan festival organized by the Kalat district administration.

The distinguished guest was introduced to both the teams and a photo session was held with the teams.

The Special Assistant Commissioner Kalat gave 15,000 to the tournament committee, 5,000 to the match referee, Rs 5,000 to Azhar Rind for the best game and scoring three goals and Rs10,000 to the journalist community for doing the best coverage.

Similarly, he also announced the Futsal Tournament on Division Sat.

President of Futsal Association Kalat, Mir Zia-ur-Rehman Mengal, Yousaf Mengal and the fans thanked the honourable guest for his sportsmanship.