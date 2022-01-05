UrduPoint.com

AC Mardan Saman Abbas Awards Athlete With Rs. 50,000 Cash Prize

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

AC Mardan Saman Abbas awards athlete with Rs. 50,000 cash prize

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Mardan Saman Abbas awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 to Zewar Shah, a rising athlete from Mardan on Wednesday in a ceremony held for promising players of various Games organized by Regional Sports Officer with joint venture of district administration Mardan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Sehrish Nigar, President of Mardan Athletics Association Inam Ali Shah, General Secretary Asif Gulzar, Vice President Abrar Hussain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Mardan Sports Complex Salman Khan and Noor Wahid, Assistant District Sports Officer Aizaz Nawaz, Runner-up Cross Country Race Shah Sawar and other dignitaries were present.

AC Saman Abbas presented a check of Rs. 50,000 to Zewar Shah. In the ceremony. At the ceremony, three officials of the Regional Sports Officer Saqib Ali, Daud Khan and Ataullah Khan were awarded a prize of Rs 30,000 for the best performance, said RSO Jamshed Baloch while talking to APP on phone.

The players in the future have to boost the name of Mardan at the national and international levels, Saman Abbas added. She said, more such awards would be given to players of other games as well on behalf of the District Administration and Regional Sports Office Mardan.

She hoped that RSO would continue to perform his duties with the same spirit in the future as well. She said, the soil of Mardan is very fertile in terms of sports talent. She assured full support to the Regional Sports Office and reiterated her full support for the upcoming events. Officials of Mardan Athletics Association also paid tribute to the district administration and the Regional Sports Office for praising players.

Related Topics

Sports Salman Khan Mardan Same Jamshed Saqib Ali From Best Race

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

5 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

27 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

32 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

55 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.