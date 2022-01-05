AC Mardan Saman Abbas awards athlete with Rs. 50,000 cash prize

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Mardan Saman Abbas awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 to Zewar Shah, a rising athlete from Mardan on Wednesday in a ceremony held for promising players of various Games organized by Regional Sports Officer with joint venture of district administration Mardan.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Sehrish Nigar, President of Mardan Athletics Association Inam Ali Shah, General Secretary Asif Gulzar, Vice President Abrar Hussain Shah, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch, Administrator Mardan Sports Complex Salman Khan and Noor Wahid, Assistant District Sports Officer Aizaz Nawaz, Runner-up Cross Country Race Shah Sawar and other dignitaries were present.

AC Saman Abbas presented a check of Rs. 50,000 to Zewar Shah. In the ceremony. At the ceremony, three officials of the Regional Sports Officer Saqib Ali, Daud Khan and Ataullah Khan were awarded a prize of Rs 30,000 for the best performance, said RSO Jamshed Baloch while talking to APP on phone.

The players in the future have to boost the name of Mardan at the national and international levels, Saman Abbas added. She said, more such awards would be given to players of other games as well on behalf of the District Administration and Regional Sports Office Mardan.

She hoped that RSO would continue to perform his duties with the same spirit in the future as well. She said, the soil of Mardan is very fertile in terms of sports talent. She assured full support to the Regional Sports Office and reiterated her full support for the upcoming events. Officials of Mardan Athletics Association also paid tribute to the district administration and the Regional Sports Office for praising players.