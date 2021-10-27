UrduPoint.com

AC Milan Barely Beat Torino 1-0 To Top Italian League

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:34 PM

AC Milan barely beat Torino 1-0 to top Italian League

AC Milan had a narrow win against Torino by 1-0 at home to lead the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :AC Milan had a narrow win against Torino by 1-0 at home to lead the Italian Serie A on Tuesday evening.

After a corner kick, Milan's French striker Olivier Giroud made a close-range finish in the far post in the 14th minute at San Siro Stadium, as this was the winning goal.

Near the end of the match, Torino took risks to find several chances, but Milan defended their goal to secure the 1-0 win.

So Milan boosted their points to 28 in week 10 to top the Serie A.So MilanThe Rossoneri have six wins in a row in the league, and they are still unbeaten.Second-place Napoli have 25 points.The title contenders from Naples will face Bologna at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Thursday.

Third-place Inter Milan, who have 18 points in the standings, will visit mid-table Empoli on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Visit Bologna Naples Milan San Lead Post From Top AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 ..

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will ..

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Miss ..

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

2 minutes ago
 Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Po ..

Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

2 minutes ago
 Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas ..

Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

2 minutes ago
 Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of s ..

Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of social services: Prof Zia ul Ha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.