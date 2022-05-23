UrduPoint.com

AC Milan Win First Serie A Title Since 2011

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 23, 2022 | 01:40 AM

AC Milan win first Serie A title since 2011

Reggio Emilia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :AC Milan won their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after beating Sassuolo 3-0 to snatch the crown from local rivals Inter Milan.

Needing just a point to claim the Scudetto Milan swept their hosts aside thanks to an Olivier Giroud brace and another from Franck Kessie in the first half in front of an army of away fans at the Mapei Stadium.

Stefano Pioli's Milan finished two points ahead of Inter, who beat Sampdoria 3-0 in the San Siro.

Fans partied in Milan and poured onto the pitch in Reggio Emilia as the 'Rossoneri' returned to the top of the Italian game after years of poor teams and financial problems since their last league crown in 2011.

Pioli's side were imperious in winning their sixth match on the bounce and securing a title which for long tracts of the season locked like Inter's to lose.

They were helped by a hat-trick of assists from exciting winger Rafale Leao, who has come of age this season and is reportedly a summer target for Paris Saint-Germain.

Giroud has struck some of the most important goals of Milan's charge to the title and again showed why he is the man for the big occasion in the 17th minute.

Milan had already gone close through the France forward, Rafael Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers when Giroud was in the right place at the right time to sweep Leao's low pass through Andrea Consigli's legs and send the massed ranks of Milan fans wild.

Sassuolo immediately wilted in the face of a Milan onslaught and practically handed Giroud the chance to net an almost identical second just after the half-hour mark.

Leao was again the provider, this time robbing the ball from Gian Marco Ferrari before rolling another low pass over for Giroud, who lashed in his 12th of the season and made it party time in the stands.

And it was another poor mistake from a Sassuolo player four minutes later which allowed Milan to relax and enjoy the celebrations kicking off around them.

This time it was Maxime Lopez who was robbed by Rade Krunic, with Leao bursting this time down the right and cutting back for Kessie, who smashed in the third to sign off in perfect fashion ahead of his move to Barcelona as a free agent in the close season.

The second half was dedicated to the Milan celebrations and despite some spirited Sassuolo play it was only a matter of time before the away side sealed the title for a 19th time.

Related Topics

Army Poor France Milan Man San Barcelona Sunday From Ferrari Top PSG AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

16 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

1 day ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

1 day ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.