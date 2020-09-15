Academies play key role in promotion of sports: Asif Azeem

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Karachi Sports Foundation Chairman Asif Azeem has said that academies play a key role in promotion of sports. Football is the most played and watched sport in the world. In Pakistan, Lyari is called the nursery of football

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Karachi Sports Foundation Chairman Asif Azeem has said that academies play a key role in promotion of sports. Football is the most played and watched sport in the world. In Pakistan, Lyari is called the nursery of football.

The soccer is an identity to Lyari and the youth of Lyari are obsessed with this game.

During his visit to JAFA Soccer Academy formed by former International footballer Javed Arab at Kakri Ground Lyari, Asif Azeem said that a number of footballers from Lyari have represented Pakistan at the international and national level with their game.

President of the Foundation Syed Wasim Hashmi, SVP Tehmina Asif, Secretary Murad Hussain, Finance Secretary Muhammad Nasir and Executive Committee Member Faraz Ejaz were also present on the occasion.

KSF Chairman Asif Azeem said the athletes, across the world, are trained in academics on physical and technical aspects of sports from the grass root level, which significantly improves their performance in international events. Our players are also gifted with skills. There is a need for the government and the private sector to take steps to ensure the provision of sports infrastructure to the players so that the players can showcase their talents.

He said that the training by the qualified coaches in the football academies will help us a lot in making future star players.

KSF President Syed Waseem Hashmi said that the performance of the players in the current era is dependent on their hundred percent physical fitness. The training will not only improve their fitness level but also their performance. Karachi Sports Foundation will provide its full support and assistance to the players undergoing training at JAFA Soccer Academy.

He expressed the hope that the players trained at the academy will be the future of the country.

SVP Tehmina Asif said that our women are flying jet planes as well as climbing the highest mountain peaks in the world, so women must be provided with opportunities in sports also.

She thanked the entire team of JAFA Academy for imparting quality football training to women players.

JAFA Academy Chief Coach Javed Arab thanked the Karachi Sports Foundation for its special patronage to the academy.

He said that out of over 200 boys trained in the Academy, 31 players have so far represented Pakistan at international level while 4 out of 50 girls have also played international matches.

On the occasion, JAFA Soccer Academy Chief Coach Javed Arab presented souvenirs of the academy to KSF President Wasim Hashmi and other guests.

