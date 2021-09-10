ACB accepts Rashid Khan’s resignation, appoints Mohamamd Nabi as new skipper

(@fidahassanain)

The T20 World Cup will be the first international tournament where Afghanistan cricket is due to take part since the Taliban takeover last month.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 202 The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday accepted the resignation of Rashid Khan as captain and appointed Mohammad Nabi as the new skipper for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The development took place after Rashid Khan announced to resign from his role, complaining that he was not consulted over the team selection.

Rashid Khan had said, “As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media,”.

The T20 World Cup will be the first international tournament where Afghanistan cricket is due to take part since the Taliban takeover last month. The new rulers, however, expressed full support to the men’s team but their position regarding women’s sports raised eyebrows all over the world.

Rashid Khan was part of a spin-heavy roster announced for this autumn’s tournament, joining fellow all-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Sharafuddin Ashraf in the squad.

Front-line spinners Qais Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were also selected.

Mohammad Nabi, the new skipper, welcomed the ACB decision, saying that he admired the decision of the board for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format.

"InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he said.

Afghanistan's tournament starts in Sharjah on 25 October against one of two of the qualifying teams in Group B.

Khan and company will also face India, New Zealand and Pakistan in the group stage.

T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed