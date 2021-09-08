UrduPoint.com

ACB Awaits Taliban Govt's Decision About Women Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 04:44 PM

ACB awaits Taliban govt's decision about women cricket

The Cricket officials in Afghanistan say they are expecting decision from the newly formed government in Afghanistan.

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) is awaiting instruction from the new regime on the future of women's cricket in the country.

The Cricket Board Chiefs told Reuters that they were expecting decision from the newly formed Taliban government regarding the women cricket.

The Taliban announced their interim set up on Tuesday.

The Talibans during their pervious rule had banned girls from attending school and women were banned from work and education.

"So far, we don't have any news from the government," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Hamid Shinwari told Reuters. "Its future will be decided by the new government. We are still in an emergency state in the country. Whenever we get to a normal state, that decision will be made."

The Afghanistan women's cricket team -- disbanded in 2010 over security concerns -- was revived last season after ACB gave contracts to 25 players

The Afghan women's squad was quietly disbanded amid safety concerns a few years after it was formed in 2010 but the ACB revived the team last year but Shinwari has now informed that the programme is on now hold but men's cricket is allowed to continue.

"So far, whatever message we've received is of support for the game," he added. "(For the) past two weeks, I've been trying convey our mission to the authorities and government officials -- how this game can contribute -- and that has paid off. We haven't experienced any impediments so far."

Earlier, Cricket Australia said Afghanistan's scheduled one-off Test match against Australia in November will depend on Afghanistan's decision of how they treat their women's team.

Related Topics

Taliban Cricket Afghanistan Australia Education November Women From Government

Recent Stories

Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, p ..

Helmerich &amp; Payne forms alliance with ADNOC, plans to invest US$100m in ADNO ..

13 seconds ago

RTA announces taking over of Dubai Metro and Tram’s operation and maintenance ..

23 seconds ago
 Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 ser ..

Get ready to “Be Light”, Infinix INBook X1 series announced in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

PTI govt failed to deliver, says Maryam Nawaz

52 minutes ago
 &#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN Internationa ..

&#039;Al Seer Marine&#039;, &#039;BGN International&#039; form AED624 million jo ..

1 hour ago
 European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developmen ..

European Council Chief Michel Discussed Developments in Afghanistan With Putin

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.