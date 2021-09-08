(@fidahassanain)

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2021) Afghanistan Cricket board (ACB) is awaiting instruction from the new regime on the future of women's cricket in the country.

The Taliban announced their interim set up on Tuesday.

The Talibans during their pervious rule had banned girls from attending school and women were banned from work and education.

"So far, we don't have any news from the government," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Hamid Shinwari told Reuters. "Its future will be decided by the new government. We are still in an emergency state in the country. Whenever we get to a normal state, that decision will be made."

The Afghan women's squad was quietly disbanded amid safety concerns a few years after it was formed in 2010 but the ACB revived the team last year but Shinwari has now informed that the programme is on now hold but men's cricket is allowed to continue.

"So far, whatever message we've received is of support for the game," he added. "(For the) past two weeks, I've been trying convey our mission to the authorities and government officials -- how this game can contribute -- and that has paid off. We haven't experienced any impediments so far."

Earlier, Cricket Australia said Afghanistan's scheduled one-off Test match against Australia in November will depend on Afghanistan's decision of how they treat their women's team.