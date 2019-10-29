UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACC Level 1 Women Coaching Course Is A Milestone: Fareeha Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:16 PM

ACC level 1 women coaching course is a milestone: Fareeha Mahmood

“The course will help me to share experience with other cricketers”, says Fareeha Mahmood

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Cricket Board last week hosted the ACC Level 1 Women Coaching course at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Fareeha Mahmood was one of the four participants from Pakistan who featured in the three-day course.

Fareeha, who represented Pakistan in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018, was among the 16 participants who learnt the basic skills of coaching in the course. She was also one of the probables to attend the Muridke training camp for the Bangladesh series and was granted a three-day break to attend the coaching course.

While talking to PCB Fareeha defined her journey from being student to a participant in the prestigious course. She said:

“It was a great feeling to be part of the coaching course as it not only helped me to figure out cricketing issues, but also helped me in identifying cricketing issues of other women players.

“The course helped me to share my experiences with other cricketers in the camp, and I will take this forward to reach out to college girls.

“I came to cricket after seeing my father’s love for the game. He couldn’t play at the highest level, but it gave me the motivation to come in this sport. I started playing at the school level, and it continued at the college level, before I made debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka last year.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is Fareeha’s favourite player.

“I love watching Bismah bat and try to follow the way she plays, but Sidra Amin is the one who I idolise.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Student Muridke Turkish Lira March Women 2018 From Share Love

Recent Stories

First Abu Dhabi Bank opens branch in Al Khobar, Sa ..

6 minutes ago

250 uplift schemes completed across division

1 minute ago

Opposition playing health card as political weapon ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

5 minutes ago

Storekeeper shot dead over robbery resistance

5 minutes ago

GB opposition leader vows to raise voice against c ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.