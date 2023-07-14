ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Pakistan to win

(@Abdulla99267510)

Next up, the Shaheens will take on UAE A on July 17 at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo.

Colombo: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2023) Shahnawaz Dahani's exceptional five-wicket haul propelled defending champions Pakistan Shaheens to a convincing four-wicket triumph against Nepal in their first match of the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Colombo cricket Ground in Sri Lanka on Friday.

After electing to bat first, Nepal was dismissed for 179 runs in 37 overs. The dynamic duo of right-arm pacers Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jnr showcased a brilliant bowling performance, accounting for nine of the ten wickets. Dahani claimed an impressive five-wicket haul, conceding only 38 runs in his 10 overs, while Wasim secured four wickets for 51 runs in his allocated quota of 10 overs.

Earlier, Nepal found themselves struggling at 72 for eight in 15.4 overs before Sompal Kami and Pratis GC (26 runs off 24 balls, including one four and two sixes) joined forces and added a crucial 58-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Following the dismissal of Pratis, Kami further stitched a 49-run stand for the 10th wicket.

Kami was the last batsman to depart after scoring a valiant 75 runs off 101 deliveries, comprising nine fours and two sixes.

In pursuit of 180 runs to win, Tayyab Tahir's composed knock of 51 runs off 67 balls, including six fours, guided the Shaheens to victory in just 33 overs. Omair Bin Yousuf (36 runs off 40 balls, with four boundaries) and Kamran Ghulam (31 runs off 26 balls, including one four and two sixes) also made significant contributions with the bat.

Brief Scores: Pakistan Shaheens defeat Nepal by four wickets. Nepal: 179 all out in 37 overs (Sompal Kami 75, Pratish GC 26; Shahnawaz Dahani 5-38, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 4-51) Pakistan Shaheens: 181-6 in 32.5 overs (Tayyab Tahir 51, Omair Bin Yousuf 36, Kamran Ghulam 31; Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi 3-50) Player of the Match: Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan Shaheens)