ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Opt To Bat First Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Pakistan Shaheens are being led by Mohammad Haris, while India A is under the captaincy of Tilak Varma.

OMAN:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct19th,2024) India on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

Both teams are facing off at the Oman cricket academy ground.

Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group B alongside India A, the UAE, and hosts Oman while Group A comprises Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan A.

Under Mohammad Haris’s captaincy, Pakistan Shaheens will face hosts Oman on October 21, followed by their third group match against the UAE on October 23.

