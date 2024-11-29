ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Begins Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2024 | 03:16 PM
Group A matches of the 50-over event will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) while the Group B matches will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2024) Pakistan will begin their journey in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup on Saturday as the eight-team tournament begins on Friday (today).
The Group A matches of the 50-over event will be played at the Dubai International cricket Stadium (DICS) while the Group B matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium (SCS).
Pakistan, who missed out on the final in the last edition of the event, is placed in Group A, alongside India, Japan and UAE. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are placed in Group B. The top two sides from each group will play the semi-finals scheduled on 6 December, while the final will take place at the DICS on 8 December. All matches are set to start at 10am PKT, with the toss taking place at 09.30am PKT.
Saad Baig-led Pakistan will face India in their opening match on 30 November at the DICS. They are scheduled to play UAE and Japan on 2 and 4 December, respectively at the same venue. Among the 15-member squad, four players – Mohammad Riazullah, Saad Baig, Shahzaib Khan and Tayyab Arif have featured for Pakistan in the last edition of U19 Asia Cup held at the UAE in December 2023.
Pakistan, before beginning their journey in the tournament, has been in Dubai for three weeks as they featured in the U19 tri-series featuring Afghanistan and UAE. Although they finished runners-up to Afghanistan in the final, the tournament provided valuable experience and warm-up to the team.
During the course of the tournament, Pakistan players tried to make full use of the conditions as opening batters Shahzaib Khan (330 runs, five matches, 1x100,3x50s) and Usman Khan (314 runs, five matches, 1x100, 3x50s) finished among the top three batters in the event. Similarly, in the bowling chart, right-arm fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza bagged nine wickets each as they too ended among the top three bowlers.
Saad Baig talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the tournament, said:
“We have been in Dubai for a few weeks now and had a good outing in the tri-series tournament. Even though we couldn’t win the final, it provided players a great opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions and now we are ready for the Asia Cup.
“The coaching staff has been there to guide us, and the players are fully committed to putting in their best efforts. We all understand the significance of this tournament, and everyone is motivated to give their best when an opportunity arises.
“All the teams in the tournament are strong and we know it will be a tough competition. But with that challenge comes the opportunity for our players to showcase their best. Our focus will be on executing our plans and staying consistent throughout the tournament.”
Pakistan U19 squad for ACC Asia Cup:
Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi), Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad), Ahmed Hussain (Peshawar), Ali Raza (Sialkot), Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Umar Zaib (Abbottabad) and Usman Khan (FATA)
Non-travelling reserves:
Rizwanullah (Karachi) and Yahya bin Abdul Rehman (Lahore)
Player support staff:
Ghulam Ali (head coach-cum-manager), Agha Sabir Ali (assistant/fielding coach), Muhammad Aleem Bajwa (physio), Muhammad Talha (analyst), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Saboor Ahmed (strength & conditioning coach) and Syed Nazir Ahmed (media and digital manager)
Pakistan fixtures (all matches at DICS):
vs India – 30 November
vs UAE – 2 December
vs Japan – 4 December
Recent Stories
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
Lahore Press Club's website launched
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC
More Stories From Sports
-
QPD T-20 Cricket cup to start from Dec 33 hours ago
-
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today3 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe17 hours ago
-
Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 2918 hours ago
-
Dortmund beat Zagreb to climb into Champions League top four18 hours ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan cricket team for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe18 hours ago
-
Ireland team to play Australia in one-off rugby Test18 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa20 hours ago
-
ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday21 hours ago
-
Sialkot outplay Peshawar in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy22 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Friday21 hours ago
-
Four matches decided in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament23 hours ago