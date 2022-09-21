(@Abdulla99267510)

Fatima’ replacement, left-arm orthodox Nashra has featured for Pakistan in 77 matches (49 ODIs, 28 T20Is) and she was amongst the four reserve players for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22st, 2022) 2022: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Fatima has been ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury. The fast bowler was injured while playing for Barbados Royals in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

Pakistan women’s team are currently undergoing a 10-day camp at Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on 28 September.

Pakistan will play their opening match in the tournament against Malaysia on October 2 at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.