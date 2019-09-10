UrduPoint.com
'Accidental' Australia Captain Paine On Verge Of Ashes Landmark

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 09:30 AM

London, Sept 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Greg Chappell could not do it, while Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, who had both had two attempts each, were unable to manage it either.

But if his side avoid defeat in the fifth Test against England at The Oval starting Thursday, Tim Paine will join the list of Australia captains who have led the team to an Ashes series win in England.

It is a feat no Australia captain has achieved since Steve Waugh oversaw a 4-1 success 18 years ago.

Waugh, like Chappell, Ponting and Clarke, is one of Australia's greatest cricketers.

No one, least of all wicketkeeper Paine himself, would suggest he is in that class and the way in which he inherited the captaincy was highly unusual.

Traditionally, Australia have picked their best 11 players first and then opted for one of them as captain, while in England, where there has long been an emphasis on 'leadership qualities', the tendency has been to select the skipper first and then find 10 others to join him.

