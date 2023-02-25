Accomplished Matloob Ahmed still up front in 9th J.A.Zaman Open Golf Championship

Matloob Ahmad of Lahore Garrison club emerged as the leader after completion of three rounds in the 9th J.A.Zaman Golf Championship here on Saturday at the Lahore Gymkhana course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Matloob Ahmad of Lahore Garrison club emerged as the leader after completion of three rounds in the 9th J.A.Zaman Golf Championship here on Saturday at the Lahore Gymkhana course.

Matloob is ahead of his rather furiously competitive combatants with three rounds scores of 70,69 and 70 and a total match aggregate score of 209, seven under par. This highly capable one of the national golf scene who has numerous golf titles to his credit possesses winning attributes that are spectacular.

All through the three rounds of 18 holes play each day Matloob Ahmed was exceptional in shot execution, brilliant on the greens and the sublime combination empowered him to achieve illustrious scores that are resplendent.

His nearest rival in the final round to be played tomorrow Sunday is the dexterous Ahmed Baig of Royal Palm. For Ahmed Baig the round today Saturday was a fulfilling one. Eight birdies on holes 7,8 and then on 10 and 11 and four consecutive birdies on holes 15,16,17 and 18 reflected incomparable merit. Earlier in the round he had been a little messy as he encountered a double bogie on the 5th hole and bogies on holes 4 and 6. The whole effort oozed of calibre and secured for him the second position on the leaderboard and competition wise he is placed at a score of 210, six under par and merely one stroke behind the leader Matloob Ahmed. From the statistical angle his score for three rounds were 69,73 and 68.

The flow of the game will certainly not be placid in the final 18 holes on Sunday as the mighty one of the national golf scene, Shabbir Iqbal has worked his way into the vanguard and will join Matloob and Ahmed Baig in the final three ball flite. At the conclusion of the second round Shabbir Iqbal was placed at the modest looking 12th position. Battle hardened and capable that he is, he produced the best round of the third day, an outstanding 67 and thereby aggregated his score to an assertive 212, four under par and three strokes behind Matloob, the leader and now he will be on the run for victory.

Interestingly also placed at 212 are two golfers associated with Lahore Gymkhana. Akber Mehroze is one and Sunny Masih another. Both will be vying for top honors on Sunday.

A few others placed well are Shahid Javed Khan and M.Munir. Both are bunched at 214, two under par. At 215 are Muhammad Alam and Taimoor Khan and at a score of 216 is Talat Ijaz.

Expect a strenuous golfing duel of champions in the final round on Sunday.

As for the amateurs, the top performers are Mohsen Zafar, Hussain Hamid, Muhammad Shoaib and Damil Ataullah. They also play for top positions on Sunday.

At the conclusion of the final round Sunday, the prize distribution will be held at 330 pm at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns. The Zaman Family, sponsor of the event will give away prizes at the prize distribution ceremony.