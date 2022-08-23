Ace Javelin thrower Arshad calls on DG, SBP

Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won two back-to-back gold medals in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK and Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

DG, SBP showered praise on Arshad Nadeem saying that Arshad's twin gold medals in Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games will prove to be a great inspiration for young athletes of the country.

He said Sports board Punjab has always provided best facilities to Arshad Nadeem for his preparation and participation in international sports events. "We are quite upbeat that Arshad will maintain his gold medal winning performance in future international javelin throw events," he added.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem provided great relief to entire Pakistan nation through his amazing performance in two international competitions. "The entire Pakistani nation, particularly the sports community, is praying for his success in the next international javelin throw events. Arshad did really hard work to gain status as a world class javelin thrower and our young athletes must take inspiration from him," he added.

Arshad Nadeem, on this occasion, thanked DG, SBP for providing all necessary facilities for his preparation and participation in international javelin throw events. "I will try my best to perform well and live up to the expectations of the nation in future international javelin throw events," he added.