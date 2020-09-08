UrduPoint.com
Ackermann Makes It Two From Two In Tirreno-Adriatico

Tue 08th September 2020

Germany's Pascal Ackermann claimed Tuesday's Tirreno-Adriatico second stage ahead of Fernando Gaviria in a carbon copy of the first stage outcome 24 hours earlier

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Germany's Pascal Ackermann claimed Tuesday's Tirreno-Adriatico second stage ahead of Fernando Gaviria in a carbon copy of the first stage outcome 24 hours earlier.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider cemented his position at the top of the overall standings by making it two from two at the end of the 201 kilometre ride set up for sprinters between Camaiore and Follonica.

Taking third was Ackermann's compatriot Rick Zabel riding for Israel Start-Up Nation, the team Chris Froome joins from Ineos next season.

The four-time Tour de France champion is in the Tirreno peloton, using the eight-stage race to tune up for the Vuelta a Espana.

His Ineos teammate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is also in Italy ahead of his main target, the Giro d'Italia starting on October 3.

This illustrious duo along with Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and Astana pair Jakob Fuglsang and Aleksandr Vlasov are biding their time ahead of the more challenging stages to come.

Tuesday's action was marked by a breakaway bid from Umberto Orsini (Bardani-CSF) 26km out, only to be caught by the pack with the sprinters posied to pounce.

Ackermann leads by eight seconds from Colombian Gaviria going into the longest stage of the race, Wednesday's 217km ride from Follonica to Saturnia.

