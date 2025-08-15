ACP Congratulates Shehroze Kashif On Being Awarded The Prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz
August 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Shehroze Kashif on being awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
According to Karrar Haidri, Senior Vice President, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) this well-deserved national honor recognizes a mountaineer who has made history as the youngest Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.
Shehroze’s remarkable journey reflects extraordinary courage, unwavering dedication, and an unshakable passion for mountaineering, serving as a true inspiration for the youth of Pakistan and the global climbing community.
We also extend our sincere gratitude to President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Major General Irfan Arshad, HI(M) for his invaluable support in making this exceptional achievement possible, he said.
