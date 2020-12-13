UrduPoint.com
ACP, FWO Celebrate International Mountain Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

ACP, FWO celebrate International Mountain Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) on Sunday held a number of activities to celebrate International Mountain Day 2020.

The activities included an eco hike, a photographic exhibition of Pakistani mountains, and a rock climbing competition at Margallah Hills Islamabad.

A large number of youth participated in the contest.

The participants were given orientation on the importance of mountains and involved in seed ball activities.

The participants of the hike and several other visitors witnessed the beautiful pictures of Pakistani mountains shoe landscape, culture and people living in the mountainous region.

Ahsan Sadiq, the additional director general of FIA was the chief guest at the occasion. He appreciated the interest of youth in healthy activities.

He stressed the need to involve more and more youth in hiking, trekking and climbing activities.

In the end, the participants were awarded certificates. Abu Zafar Sadiq, President of ACP, Karrar Haidri Secretary of ACP were also present on the occasion.

