ACP holds national rock climbing Championship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Alpine Club of Pakistan , the national mountaineering and climbing Federation has organized National Rock and Sport Climbing Championships here.

Teams from Balochistan, Sindh, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, SNGPL participated in the event, said a press release issued here Monday.

The competitions held in the category of Rock Speed, Sport Speed and Lead. The teams were classified into age groups as per standards of the International Sport Climbing Federation to encourage youth and junior climbers to compete and prepare for higher level of competitions.

In sport climbing open category Zaheer Ahmed stood 1st, Sajid Aslam 2nd, and Mushahid Shah 3rd. In junior Hassan Faiz first, 2nd and Hanzalla Hussain. Abu Huraira, third.. In Youth A-Category Abu Zar 1st, Umar Bilal 2nd, Ayaz Kassi 3rd.

In girls category Aman Jannat stood1st, whereas other girls could not qualify for 2nd and third position due to fall.

In rock climbing open category, Sajid Aslam won Gold, Zaheer Ahmed, silver and Mushahid Shah bronze medals. In junior Mr. Hassan Faiz first, Abu Huraira, 2nd and Hanzalla Hussain stood third.

In Youth A-Category Umar Bilal first, Abu Zar second and Mr. Ayaz Kassi third. In girls category Aman Jannat 1st, Saba Zahra 2nd and Maryam Zaman stood 3rd.

The climbers across the country enjoyed unique experience of climbing and learning from senior climbers who have experience of training and competing at Asian and World Climbing Championship. Winners of various categories also appreciated efforts of ACP to hold such events for girls and requested parents to encourage their daughters to join this emerging sport.

However, they wanted to develop more climbing facilities to promote sport climbing in the country.

Malik Mehrban Ali was the chief guest while Kacho Imtiaz Hussain the guest of honour.

They distributed medals among the winners and appreciated the performance of athletes and role of Alpine Club of Pakistan in promotion of climbing in the country.

Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, Karrar Haideri, Secretary, Akram Awan, Zubair Farooqui, Faizi Awan and Ayaz Ahmed Shigri and other members of the Executive board of ACP were also present at the occasion.