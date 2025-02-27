ACP Hosts National Sport Climbing Championship In KP
Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) successfully hosted the All Pakistan Sport Climbing Championship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing exceptional talent from across the nation on February 22-23.
According to a press release, Organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), the event featured competitions in speed climbing and bouldering.
Asghar from Malakand dominated the U-22 Classic Speed climb, taking first place. He also won the Speed Climbing category. In bouldering, Naeem (D.
I. Khan) and Asghar (Malakand) shared the top spot.
Mir Abuzar Faiz (SNGPL) won the overall All Pakistan Speed Climbing Competition while Zaheer Ahmad (SNGPL) took first in the overall Boulder Competition.
ACP President Abu Zafar Sadiq spoke about the importance of climbing and outdoor adventure and thanked sponsors, especially SNGPL.
ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri praised the athletes and highlighted the role of these competitions in developing young climbers and promoting the sport in Pakistan.
