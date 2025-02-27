Open Menu

ACP Hosts National Sport Climbing Championship In KP

Muhammad Rameez Published February 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ACP hosts National Sport Climbing Championship in KP

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) successfully hosted the All Pakistan Sport Climbing Championship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcasing exceptional talent from across the nation on February 22-23.

According to a press release, Organized by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), the event featured competitions in speed climbing and bouldering.

Asghar from Malakand dominated the U-22 Classic Speed climb, taking first place. He also won the Speed Climbing category. In bouldering, Naeem (D.

I. Khan) and Asghar (Malakand) shared the top spot.

Mir Abuzar Faiz (SNGPL) won the overall All Pakistan Speed Climbing Competition while Zaheer Ahmad (SNGPL) took first in the overall Boulder Competition.

ACP President Abu Zafar Sadiq spoke about the importance of climbing and outdoor adventure and thanked sponsors, especially SNGPL.

ACP Secretary Karrar Haidri praised the athletes and highlighted the role of these competitions in developing young climbers and promoting the sport in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

1 minute ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

18 minutes ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

22 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

31 minutes ago
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s recep ..

Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

3 hours ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports