ACP, PTDC, NHCD plan for Int’l Mountain Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) President Abu Zafar Sadiq and Secretary Karrar Haidri on Tuesday met with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab ur Rehman Rana and National Heritage & Culture Division (NHCD) Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy, as to plan for International Mountain Day 2024 celebrations.

The theme for this year's event is ‘Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future – Innovation, Adaptation, Youth, and Beyond’, said a press release.

The meeting was aimed at creating meaningful synergies among stakeholders to ensure a fitting and impactful celebration.