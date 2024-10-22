ACS South Punjab inaugurates Blind Cricket Super League in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Blind Cricket Super League has been launched at the Dring Stadium under the auspices of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani inaugurated the Super League. He was accompanied by President of the Bahawalpur Cricket Club for the Blind Usman Saeed, Secretary General Syed Salman Tariq Bukhari, Special Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Aftab Pirzada, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani stated that individuals with disabilities are no less capable than anyone else, and such events showcase their skills and talents. He mentioned that sports are not just a form of entertainment; they teach us lessons of unity, friendship, and patience, and help players learn how to face various challenges. Fawad Hashim Rabbani praised the hard work, determination, and dedication of all the players, asserting that the participation of blind individuals in this sport proves that with effort, nothing is impossible.

He noted that the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team has brought honor to the country by winning various titles worldwide, which is a commendable achievement. The Additional Chief Secretary also stated that the South Punjab Secretariat will continue to provide all possible support for the promotion of blind cricket and will fully cooperate in organizing the Blind Cricket World Cup to be held in South Punjab.

Four teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are participating in the Super League. Secretary General of the Cricket Club for the Blind Salman Bukhari mentioned that the Super League features some of the world's top bowlers and batsmen. Masood Jan, a recipient of the Presidential Award for Blind Cricket, is also participating in the league as a coach. He informed that the Super League will continue for one week, with the final scheduled to be played on October 28. A commemorative shield was also presented to the Additional Chief Secretary. Earlier, the players from the teams of all four provinces were introduced to the Additional Chief Secretary.