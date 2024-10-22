ACS South Punjab Inaugurates Blind Cricket Super League In Bahawalpur
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Blind Cricket Super League has been launched at the Dring Stadium under the auspices of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council.
Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani inaugurated the Super League. He was accompanied by President of the Bahawalpur Cricket Club for the Blind Usman Saeed, Secretary General Syed Salman Tariq Bukhari, Special Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Aftab Pirzada, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar.
In his address at the inaugural ceremony, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani stated that individuals with disabilities are no less capable than anyone else, and such events showcase their skills and talents. He mentioned that sports are not just a form of entertainment; they teach us lessons of unity, friendship, and patience, and help players learn how to face various challenges. Fawad Hashim Rabbani praised the hard work, determination, and dedication of all the players, asserting that the participation of blind individuals in this sport proves that with effort, nothing is impossible.
He noted that the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team has brought honor to the country by winning various titles worldwide, which is a commendable achievement. The Additional Chief Secretary also stated that the South Punjab Secretariat will continue to provide all possible support for the promotion of blind cricket and will fully cooperate in organizing the Blind Cricket World Cup to be held in South Punjab.
Four teams from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are participating in the Super League. Secretary General of the Cricket Club for the Blind Salman Bukhari mentioned that the Super League features some of the world's top bowlers and batsmen. Masood Jan, a recipient of the Presidential Award for Blind Cricket, is also participating in the league as a coach. He informed that the Super League will continue for one week, with the final scheduled to be played on October 28. A commemorative shield was also presented to the Additional Chief Secretary. Earlier, the players from the teams of all four provinces were introduced to the Additional Chief Secretary.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
PFF Referee Course concludes24 minutes ago
-
Full contact martial arts competition held44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat1 hour ago
-
Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, England optimistic to put up a good show in 3rd Test3 hours ago
-
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games3 hours ago
-
Verreynne century puts South Africa on top, Bangladesh 19-2 at tea3 hours ago
-
England name XI for 3rd Test4 hours ago
-
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour6 hours ago
-
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors6 hours ago
-
Pakistan team prepares for final Test against England21 hours ago