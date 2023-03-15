UrduPoint.com

Acting BHC Meets Pakistani Commonwealth Games Medal Winners

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Acting British High Commissioner (BHC) Andrew Dalgleish on Wednesday met with Pakistan's medals winners in the 2022 Commonwealth Games to celebrate the UK and Pakistan's shared relationship through the Commonwealth.

This coincides with a week of Commonwealth events which started on Monday 13 March with 'Commonwealth Day', with King Charles III leading a multi-faith service at Westminster Abbey in London, said a news release issued by the Embassy.

During his meeting with the Commonwealth Games medal winners, Andrew Dalgleish discussed with them their experiences at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, what the Commonwealth means to them, Commonwealth youth engagement and their future plans for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia.

The Acting British High Commissioner said, "Celebrating our shared Commonwealth connections with medal winners from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has been an absolute pleasure. The Commonwealth is this year focused on youth engagement. It not only offers young people avenues of development through sport, it is also investing in harnessing their strengths to deepen trade and investment partnerships, respond to the global threat of climate change and champion democratic values.

The Commonwealth's offer to young Pakistanis is a strong one." Arshad Nadeem, a Pakistani javelin thrower who won a Gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth games. He created a new national and Commonwealth Games record with a throw of 90.18m and became the first-ever athlete from South Asia to breach the 90m mark.

Muhammad Inam Butt, a professional wrestler from Gujranwala. Inam won a silver medal for Pakistan in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He had also won gold medals at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Zaman Anwar, a Pakistani professional wrestler. He won a silver medal for Pakistan in 2022 Commonwealth Games and gold at the 2016 South Asian Games. He also participated at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Muhammad Sharif Tahir, a 20 years old Pakistani wrestler. He competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the men's freestyle 74 kg event.

