Action urged against elements rejecting Sports Police of KP government

Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing Wednesday said that the government should take immediate action over the news published in a section of press in which office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and its affiliated Sports Associations in KP categorically rejected the Sports Policy-2018 approved by the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sports and Culture Wing Wednesday said that the government should take immediate action over the news published in a section of press in which office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and its affiliated Sports Associations in KP categorically rejected the Sports Policy-2018 approved by the provincial government.

Addressing a press conference here Wednesday, he said at one hand, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and its affiliated sports associations are getting grant, grant-in-aid and special grant from the Directorate of Sports KP besides using its entire infrastructure and on the other hands refused to accept the Sports Policy, specially of two tenure of four-years for an office-bearer, approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in 2018.

Shahid Khan Shinwari, a former President of FATA Olympic Association, said the double standard of the said office-bearers would not be accepted.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan we want to remove the politics from the sports federations and sports associations and all kinds of sports in order to provide a neat and clean environment to our youth.

"We want action against all those Mafia's sitting for long by controlling the affairs of the sports federations and associations without following the Sports Policy of the government and have no output whatsoever as far as the performance of Pakistan in sports at international level is concerned," he added.

He said letters to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Sports, and Director General Sports KP have been sent to provide him full record of the grant, grant-in-Aid and special grant issued to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association and all those associations affiliated with the Directorate of Sports KP or KP Olympic Association.

They are receiving grants, grant-in-aid and special grants but refused and rejected the Sports Policy-2018 in the press and defame the government policies.

"If they reject the government policy, then how are they availing the sports facilities and different kinds of financial support from the government," Shahid Khan questioned.

Astonishingly, many sports federations and their affiliated sports associations have already accepted the Sports Policy in true spirit and implemented the said two times of four years as well on the office-bearers that is why looking after the implementation the Pakistan Sports board issued them grant-in-aid recently.

He said how an individual comes to the press and denied the Sports Policy categorically despite receiving millions of financial support in the shape of grant, grant-in-aid and special grants.

He said KP government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have given millions of rupees for holding the Inter-Provincial Games and 33rd National Games besides launching U23 and U21 Games and supported record number of National Senior and National Junior Championships but despite all efforts rejection of sports friendly policies behind his thoughts.

He disclosed that the Directorate of Sports KP should immediately provide all the information, being requested, in the letters regarding grants, grant-in-aid and special grant issued to the KP Olympic Association and the sports associations.

He also demanded of the government to make it mandatory and bound all the sports associations including KP Olympic Association's office-bearers to submit an affidavit of acceptance of the Sports Policy.