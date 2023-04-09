Close
Active Participation Of Media Community In Sports Vital For Health: Ministers

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi Sunday said that media community must take full part in sports and other healthy activities as sport energized the hearts and minds of human beings and inculcate the creative abilities of them.

He was addressing Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club as the guest of honor. The caretaker Minister for Transport, Science and Technology Shahid Khattak and the Minister of Jails Shafiullah Khan also addressed the event while Shahid Khattak who was the special guest at the gala gave a cash of Rs. 0.2 million to Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik.

Haji Manzoor Afridi said that the journalist community as the fourth and most important pillar of the state has to perform its duties in very difficult circumstances. They also have to focus on national issues with dedication, so they should pay full attention to their health and sports so that they can serve the nation well, he added.

He urged the journalists to play a key role in saving the new and future generations of the nation from the growing scourge of drugs and to make the efforts of the provincial government successful in this regard.

Haji Manzoor Afridi expressed hope that the journalist community will fully guide the young generation and their parents to secure the future of the nation's children and hence use all the mass media for this purpose.

Minister for Transport, Science and Technology Shahid Khattak also appreciated the sports committee of PPC and other office-bearers for holding such activities for the members. He said a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and such activities are key for journalist health.

In his speech Minister of Jails Shafiullah Khan underlines the importance of sports activities for people of all ages. Sports activities, walking and jogging are healthy activities, he said. He ensured all out support to the organizing committee.

Earlier, Arshad Aziz Malik, M Riaz and other senior journalists thanked the three provincial ministers for participating in the Ramazan Sports Gala. On this occasion, HOPE sports shirts and other gifts were also given to the Provincial Ministers, while two teams consisting of these ministers and other on senior journalists also played a friendly table tennis, badminton matches which was won by a significant margin by the team of Provincial Ministers Shahid Khattak, Haji Manzoor Afridi and Shafiullah Khan from Arshad Aziz, Shamim Shahid and M. Riaz.

They also played table tennis and snooker matches and fully encouraged the journalists.

Earlier, Shahid Khattak formally inaugurated the Sports Gala. Secretary PPC Irfan Musazai, Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Ali and Secretary Organizing Committee Irshad Ali Khan Maidani, members of the Club were also present.

More than 250 players are taking part in five different competitions and the trophies named after late former journalists including Rahim Ullah Yousafzai (Table Tennis), Rehmat Ullah (Lodo), Sohail Qalander (Snooker), Shaheed Syed Fakruddin (Carrom board), and late famous photojournalist Gulshan Aziz (Badminton). On this occasion, the CEO of non-governmental organization HOPE, in his address, announced to continue various programs for journalists in the future not only for healthy sports activities, but also for increasing professional skills.

