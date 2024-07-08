Open Menu

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt Asks Babar Azam To Apologize Over Poor Performance In Field

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:09 PM

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

The actor while addressing Babar Azam says  instead of gym, he should apologize to the country for the performance displayed in the stadium, and also provide an explanation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Ahmed Ali Butt, Pakistan's renowned host and actor, has asked Babar Azam to apologize the nation and the cricket fans for poor performance in the field.

Pakistan could not win the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Captain Babar Azam started gym training before the series of 2 test matches in Rawalpindi in August against Bangladesh.

On Sunday, Babar Azam shared a video on his Instagram account in which he was seen working out heavily, in the video Babar was doing various sports.

The captain wrote the caption “work” under the video, after which the fans appreciated the post.

When the video went viral, actor Ahmed Ali shared it on his Instagram story and expressed his frustration.

The actor wrote, “Instead of gym, you should apologize to your country for the performance displayed in the stadium and also provide an explanation,”.

Ahmed Ali further wrote, “If you have any sense, you should feel ashamed,”.

Besides it, Ahmed Ali Butt tagged the story with ‘Not My Captain’.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Sports Bangladesh Poor Rawalpindi Babar Azam August Sunday Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

52 minutes ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

2 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports