Actor Ahmad Ali Butt Asks Babar Azam To Apologize Over Poor Performance In Field
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 02:09 PM
The actor while addressing Babar Azam says instead of gym, he should apologize to the country for the performance displayed in the stadium, and also provide an explanation.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Ahmed Ali Butt, Pakistan's renowned host and actor, has asked Babar Azam to apologize the nation and the cricket fans for poor performance in the field.
Pakistan could not win the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Captain Babar Azam started gym training before the series of 2 test matches in Rawalpindi in August against Bangladesh.
On Sunday, Babar Azam shared a video on his Instagram account in which he was seen working out heavily, in the video Babar was doing various sports.
The captain wrote the caption “work” under the video, after which the fans appreciated the post.
When the video went viral, actor Ahmed Ali shared it on his Instagram story and expressed his frustration.
The actor wrote, “Instead of gym, you should apologize to your country for the performance displayed in the stadium and also provide an explanation,”.
Ahmed Ali further wrote, “If you have any sense, you should feel ashamed,”.
Besides it, Ahmed Ali Butt tagged the story with ‘Not My Captain’.
Recent Stories
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 202552 minutes ago
-
Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course4 hours ago
-
World number two Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon by Navarro12 hours ago
-
Alcaraz overcomes slump to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals12 hours ago
-
Golf: BMW International Open scores13 hours ago
-
Frenchman Turgis wins stage as Pogacar keeps Tour de France lead13 hours ago
-
Ukraine's Mahuchikh sets new world women's high jump record13 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 7 results - 2nd update13 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 7 results14 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: German MotoGP results14 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 7 results - 1st update14 hours ago
-
Former Squash Champion Jansher Khan calls on Governor KP18 hours ago