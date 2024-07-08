Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor while addressing Babar Azam says instead of gym, he should apologize to the country for the performance displayed in the stadium, and also provide an explanation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Ahmed Ali Butt, Pakistan's renowned host and actor, has asked Babar Azam to apologize the nation and the cricket fans for poor performance in the field.

Pakistan could not win the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Captain Babar Azam started gym training before the series of 2 test matches in Rawalpindi in August against Bangladesh.

On Sunday, Babar Azam shared a video on his Instagram account in which he was seen working out heavily, in the video Babar was doing various sports.

The captain wrote the caption “work” under the video, after which the fans appreciated the post.

When the video went viral, actor Ahmed Ali shared it on his Instagram story and expressed his frustration.

The actor wrote, “Instead of gym, you should apologize to your country for the performance displayed in the stadium and also provide an explanation,”.

Ahmed Ali further wrote, “If you have any sense, you should feel ashamed,”.

Besides it, Ahmed Ali Butt tagged the story with ‘Not My Captain’.