Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam Marriage Response Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 07:21 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir found herself in the spotlight after addressing a hypothetical scenario involving Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.
During the interactive session, one curious fan posed the question: “What would your response be if Babar Azam proposed marriage to you?”
In response that quickly went viral, Jahangir replied, “I'll politely decline,”.
Her straightforward answer ignited a flurry of reactions across various social media platforms, with fans and followers expressing their amusement and intrigue.
After the session, Nazish Jahangir opted to make her official Instagram handle private, indicating a desire for privacy amidst the sudden surge of attention.
