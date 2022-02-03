Adams gets change of scene for Wales at centre for Irish clash

Josh Adams will play in the centre for Wales for the first time when the defending Six Nations champions open their campaign against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

Adams, who has won 35 caps and was top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, would have featured there in last November's Test with Fiji, but he suffered an injury during the warm-up and did not start.

He will partner Nick Tompkins in the centres in a side that has lost several key players to injury.

"We've selected Josh Adams at 13," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It's something we've been thinking about for a while. He's done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question." There are also starts for wing Johnny McNicholl and flanker Taine Basham -- winning their ninth and eighth caps respectively -- with uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake among the replacements.

Iconic captain Alun Wyn Jones is one of those missing and experienced fly-half Dan Biggar will skipper them instead.

Last season's revelation Louis Rees-Zammit starts on the wing whilst the experienced Liam Williams is at fullback.

Flanker Ross Moriarty, who has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October, is on the bench and poised to win his 50th cap.

However, there is no place in the matchday 23 for centre Jonathan Davies, who has made 99 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Team (15-1) Liam Williams; Johnny McNicholl, Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright; Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn JonesReplacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Owen WatkinCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)