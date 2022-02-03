UrduPoint.com

Adams Gets Change Of Scene For Wales At Centre For Irish Clash

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Adams gets change of scene for Wales at centre for Irish clash

Josh Adams will play in the centre for Wales for the first time when the defending Six Nations champions open their campaign against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

Cardiff, United Kingdom, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Josh Adams will play in the centre for Wales for the first time when the defending Six Nations champions open their campaign against Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

Adams, who has won 35 caps and was top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup, would have featured there in last November's Test with Fiji, but he suffered an injury during the warm-up and did not start.

He will partner Nick Tompkins in the centres in a side that has lost several key players to injury.

"We've selected Josh Adams at 13," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It's something we've been thinking about for a while. He's done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question." There are also starts for wing Johnny McNicholl and flanker Taine Basham -- winning their ninth and eighth caps respectively -- with uncapped Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake among the replacements.

Iconic captain Alun Wyn Jones is one of those missing and experienced fly-half Dan Biggar will skipper them instead.

Last season's revelation Louis Rees-Zammit starts on the wing whilst the experienced Liam Williams is at fullback.

Flanker Ross Moriarty, who has recovered from a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand in October, is on the bench and poised to win his 50th cap.

However, there is no place in the matchday 23 for centre Jonathan Davies, who has made 99 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

Team (15-1) Liam Williams; Johnny McNicholl, Josh Adams, Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright; Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn JonesReplacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Seb Davies, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Owen WatkinCoach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

Related Topics

World Biggar Dublin Dillon Wales Ireland Fiji October November 2019 Gold From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

7 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

16 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

30 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer E ..

Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Sea ..

38 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>