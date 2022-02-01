Adams, Richards to miss USA World Cup clash

Los Angeles, Feb1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :USA captain Tyler Adams and defender Chris Richards were ruled out of Wednesday's World Cup qualifier against Honduras, a USA team statement said Monday.

Adams has been diagnosed with a right hamstring injury while Richards suffered a right ankle injury during Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Canada in Hamilton.

"The players are continuing to be evaluated to establish an expected timeline for their return," a statement said.

No replacements have been brought into the USA squad, who will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's defeat against a Honduras team who are bottom of the CONCACAF qualifying standings.

The USA are second in the table with 18 points from 10 games, four points behind leaders Canada.

With three potentially awkward games to close qualifying in March, which include away games against Mexico and Costa Rica, Wednesday's game against Honduras in Minneapolis is a must-win fixture for Gregg Berhalter's US side.