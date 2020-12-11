UrduPoint.com
Adams Scores 39 Points To Help Qingdao Smash Nanjing

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Qingdao Eagles beat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 116-95 in the 17th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Friday, as Darius Adams contributed a game-high 39 points and 12 rebounds for the winner

ZHUJI, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Qingdao Eagles beat the Nanjing Monkey Kings 116-95 in the 17th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Friday, as Darius Adams contributed a game-high 39 points and 12 rebounds for the winner.

Nanjing opened the game with a 10-0 run, but Adams scored 11 points in a row to lift Qingdao ahead.

With more players getting on the scoreboard, the Eagles expanded the lead to double-digits in the second quarter.

Continuing his glittering performances, Adams led the Eagles to extend the advantage to 30 points in the last period to nail the victory, ending Qingdao's two-game losing streak.

Besides Adams, Zhao Tailong finished with 21 points for Qingdao, and captain Zhang Chengyu got 11 points and five rebounds.

For the Nanjing side, Arnett Moultrie had a team-high 32 points and 17 rebounds, Xiralijan Muhtar collected 16 points and eight rebounds, and Qiao Wenhan added 21 points.

"Our defense and rebound were nice, but we need to improve our offense," said Wu Qinglong, coach of Qingdao.

"I am not satisfied with the young men. I gave a few minutes to the young guys, but they didn't make use of their time," said Memi Bercirovic, coach of Nanjing.

