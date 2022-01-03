UrduPoint.com

Added Value Of China's Sports Industry Tops 1.07 Trln Yuan In 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Added value of China's sports industry tops 1.07 trln yuan in 2020

China's sports industry saw its added value reach 1.074 trillion yuan (about 168.37 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, down 4.6 percent from one year earlier due to COVID-19 shocks, official data showed

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :China's sports industry saw its added value reach 1.074 trillion Yuan (about 168.37 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, down 4.6 percent from one year earlier due to COVID-19 shocks, official data showed.

Sports services took up a 68.

7-percent share in total added value, up 1 percentage point year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Contactless and administrative services have been welcomed amid the pandemic, with sports communications and information services logging an 18.9-percent growth in added value.

The added value of sports education and training climbed 5.7 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

