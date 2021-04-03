Additional players called for Pakistan Test camp

High Performance Centre coaches to oversee preparations for the Harare tour from 11-20 April at the Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd April, 2021) Pakistan cricket selectors, as part of their strategy to keep all the leading performers involved in the system, have invited six additional players who will participate in the training camp for the Test players, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on 10 April.

These six players are: Irfan Ullah Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Rohail Nazir (Northern), Sameen Gul (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Taj Wali (Balochistan), Waqas Maqsood (Central Punjab).

In the training camp held prior to the side’s departure for Johannesburg, the selectors had invited seven additional players so that the coaches would work on their development. Separately, a high performance training camp for 25 players not involved in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, was held at the National High Performance Centre but it had to be closed due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Test players’ camp will run under a bio-secure environment from 11-20 April before the 11 players will depart for Harare on 21 April to join other members of the side. The two Tests will be played in Harare from 29 April-3 May and 7-11 May.

The camp will be held under the supervision of National High Performance coaches, including Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umer Rasheed (fast bowling coach) and Atiq-uz-Zaman (wicketkeeping/fielding coach), Javed Sheikh (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tahir (Physiotherapist) and a masseur.

Harare-bound Test players to attend camp are:

Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Saud Shakeel (Sindh, subject to fitness), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Tabish Khan (Sindh) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab)

Training programme (subject to last-minute changes):

11 April: Training at GSL from 1000-1300

12 April: Full day scenario match from 0930

13 April: Half-a-day scenario match from 0930

15 April: Full day scenario match from 0930

18 April: Full day scenario match from 0930

19 April: Half-a-day scenario match from 0930

20 April: Optional training or as advised by coaches

21 April: Departure for Harare