Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jhandeer Official Visits Cholistan To See Arrangements Of Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:55 PM

Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jhandeer official visits Cholistan to see arrangements of Cholistan Rally

Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jhandeer on Monday visited Derawar Fort to inspect the arrangements for 16th Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held from February 11 to February 14

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Secretary Livestock South Punjab Tanveer Jhandeer on Monday visited Derawar Fort to inspect the arrangements for 16th Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held from February 11 to February 14.

He visited Dilwash Stadium to see the starting point of the rally.

He inspected arrangements of traffic management, security, route and repair of the track.

He directed all the concerned officers to finalize the arrangements on time and make the rally a successful event. He said that the rally is an international sports event which portrays soft image of Pakistan globally and also helps highlighting the indigenous art and craft of Cholistan.

More Stories From Sports

