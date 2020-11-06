UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Secretary Sports Inaugurates KP Martial Arts Festival

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Additional Secretary Sports inaugurates KP Martial Arts Festival

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional Secretary sports Junaid Khan Friday inaugurated the first Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Festival in Wadoodi Hall of the Jahanzeb College Mingora Swat on Friday.

The three-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Arts Gala 2020 kicked off with a colorful ceremony in Mingora, the capital of Swat Valley, with 200 male and female athletes from across the province competing in 12 different categories in Karate, Sambo and Jiu Jitsu.

Additional Secretary Sports, Culture and Tourism Junaid Khan was the special guest at the inaugural function of Martial Arts Gala.

Director Development Naimatullah, District Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan accompanied him.

President Sambo Federation Ahsan Jahangir, Treasurer Arshad Maner, Secretary Balochistan Noorullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jujitsu Association President Syed Abid Ali Shah, Secretary General Tehseen Ullah Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association President Khalid Noor, South Asian Champion Sensi Farhan Ahmed Karate Coach Shah Faisal, Sports Writers Association President Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Farman Ahmed, and Khursheed Khan were also present.

In three games, more than 200 male and female athletes from across the province in karate, sambo and jiu jitsu are showing the essence of their sport in 12 different categories.

In the competitions held on the opening day, Haris of Kohat won first place in Kata.

Zahid of Bannu secured second position while Zubair Ali of Abbottabad and Hameedullah of Mardan secured third position.

Similarly, Zahidullah of Mardan qualified for the final in the -31kg karate event.

In the first semi-final, Zahidullah defeated Zeeshan of Abbottabad. Talking to the media persons on the occasion, Chief Organizer Martial Arts Gala Khalid Noor thanked District Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and said that our main objective is to further promote martial arts competitions in the province.

He said that for the first time in these games, the players of districts from merged areas including Khyber and Kurram districts were given exclusive privileges in these games. A separate status was given to them, which made martial arts important in these districts. He said there is no dearth of talent in merged districts and we want to provide many opportunities to these players to come and show their hidden talent.

Related Topics

Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Male Kohat Mardan Shah Faisal Mingora Junaid Khan Abid Ali 2020 Media Event From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

PA moved call attention notice over death of farme ..

13 minutes ago

&#039;DEWA’s Enterprise Agility from Leading to ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders extend sympathies to Vietnamese Presid ..

26 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes “leave” over PM’s vis ..

34 minutes ago

Police ordered to mobilize security apparatus for ..

6 minutes ago

PIA finalizes direct flights to Saudi Arabia from ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.