ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :With only 30 days to go until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, additional tickets have been released for all matches, with the exception of the India v Pakistan fixture, which remains sold out.

Over 500,000 fans have already snapped up tickets to the T20 World Cup, which features the world's best cricketers from 16 international teams playing around seven Australian host cities, the ICC said in a press release on Friday. The ticket release includes the double-header at the SCG that features South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up, where the initial allocation of tickets were sold out.

There have also been a small number of tickets released for Australia's opening fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22 to ensure as many as people as possible can attend.

A number of other matches have had additional category A and B allocations released, which were previously exhausted. Fans wishing to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible to avoid missing out on their desired matches and accessing the best seats available. Tickets are available at t20worldcup.com with children's tickets starting from just $5 and adult prices from $20. The T20 World Cup gets underway on October 16 when Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka takes on Namibia at Kardinia Park Stadium. The final is set to be held on November 13 at MCG, where a new champion will be crowned.