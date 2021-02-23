Adelaide International day two results

Results of matches played at the WTA Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday (X denotes seed)

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :results of matches played at the WTA Adelaide International tennis tournament in Adelaide on Tuesday (X denotes seed): Round One Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) Petra Martic (CRO X6) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 Cori Gauff (USA) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-4, 6-7 (7/4), 6-2 Iga Swiatek (POL X5) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Maddison Inglis (AUS) bt Samantha Stosur (AUS) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 Misaki Doi (JPN) bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-2 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ X7) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-4, 6-4 Storm Sanders (AUS) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-2 Round TwoShelby Rogers (USA) bt Johanna Konta (GBR X4) 6-2, 6-2