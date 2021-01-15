'Aderlass' blood doping doctor sentenced to four years, 10 months in jail

The sports doctor at the centre of the "Aderlass" international blood-doping trial was on Friday sentenced to 4 years, 10 months in prison by a court in Munich

Dr Mark Schmidt, 42, has also received an additional ban from practising medicine for a further three years after masterminding an international blood doping ring between 2012 and 2019.