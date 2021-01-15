UrduPoint.com
'Aderlass' Blood Doping Doctor Sentenced To Four Years, 10 Months In Jail

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 15th January 2021

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The sports doctor at the centre of the "Aderlass" international blood-doping trial was on Friday sentenced to 4 years, 10 months in prison by a court in Munich.

Dr Mark Schmidt, 42, has also received an additional ban from practising medicine for a further three years after masterminding an international blood doping ring between 2012 and 2019.

