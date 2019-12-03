UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adidas Donates 5,000 Footballs To Sialkot Schools, Colleges

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:55 PM

Adidas donates 5,000 footballs to Sialkot schools, colleges

Germany-based world's famous soccer balls producing and exporting company 'Adidas' has donated 5,000 footballs to Child and Social Development Organisation (CSDO) for promotion of football game among students of schools and colleges in Sialkot, globally known for producing world class sports goods

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Germany-based world's famous soccer balls producing and exporting company 'Adidas' has donated 5,000 footballs to Child and Social Development Organisation (CSDO) for promotion of football game among students of schools and colleges in Sialkot, globally known for producing world class sports goods.

The CSDO organised a prestigious ceremony at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday. CSDO's Senior Vice President Mian Imran Akbar presided over the event.

Representative of Adidas in Sialkot Manzar Badar Alam also present.

CSDO Coordinator Miss Amina Nousheen told the participants that the CSDO would distribute footballs among the schools and colleges in Sialkot district.

The SCCI officials, President CSDO Shahid Raza, CSDO Coordinator Miss Amina Nousheen, Assistant Coordinator Grephen Christopher, Deputy Coordinator Mudassar Hassan, some leading soccer balls manufacturers and exporters Maj (retd) Mansur Ahmed, Mir Farooq Meyer and officials of Sialkot District education Authority also attended.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Education Company Sialkot Chamber Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

Nearly 97% of German Companies in Russia Support N ..

4 minutes ago

The Technical Education & Vocational Training Auth ..

4 minutes ago

British rock band ‘Coldplay’ pays tribute to A ..

19 minutes ago

Turkish aid agency holds goal-ball matches for Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Around 29000 spl persons imparted athletics traini ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.