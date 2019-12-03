Adidas donates 5,000 footballs to Sialkot schools, colleges

Germany-based world's famous soccer balls producing and exporting company 'Adidas' has donated 5,000 footballs to Child and Social Development Organisation (CSDO) for promotion of football game among students of schools and colleges in Sialkot, globally known for producing world class sports goods

SIALKOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) : Germany-based world's famous soccer balls producing and exporting company 'Adidas' has donated 5,000 footballs to Child and Social Development Organisation (CSDO) for promotion of football game among students of schools and colleges in Sialkot, globally known for producing world class sports goods.

The CSDO organised a prestigious ceremony at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Tuesday. CSDO's Senior Vice President Mian Imran Akbar presided over the event.

Representative of Adidas in Sialkot Manzar Badar Alam also present.

CSDO Coordinator Miss Amina Nousheen told the participants that the CSDO would distribute footballs among the schools and colleges in Sialkot district.

The SCCI officials, President CSDO Shahid Raza, CSDO Coordinator Miss Amina Nousheen, Assistant Coordinator Grephen Christopher, Deputy Coordinator Mudassar Hassan, some leading soccer balls manufacturers and exporters Maj (retd) Mansur Ahmed, Mir Farooq Meyer and officials of Sialkot District education Authority also attended.