UrduPoint.com

Adidas Lifts Outlook On Olympics, Football Seasons

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:41 PM

Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons

German sportswear brand Adidas on Thursday bumped up its earnings outlook for the year, as it expects the Olympics and the upcoming European and American football seasons to boost its sales

Frankfurt (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :German sportswear brand Adidas on Thursday bumped up its earnings outlook for the year, as it expects the Olympics and the upcoming European and American football seasons to boost its sales.

The Bavaria-based group recorded a net profit of 397 million Euros ($470 million) between April and June, as pandemic restrictions eased and the football European Championships got going.

Its bottom-line was decisively up on the same period last year, when temporary shop closures in much of the world because of the Covid-19 pandemic left the group with a 295 million euro loss.

Adidas now expects sales for the year to increase by 20 percent across the board and for net profit to touch between 1.4 and 1.5 billion euros.

The optimistic prediction was made despite "Covid-19-related lockdowns, industry-wide supply chain challenges and the geo-political situation", Adidas said in a statement.

"Driven by the strength of our brand and better-than-expected demand for our products, we saw an acceleration in our top- and bottom-line," Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said in a press release.

"This momentum gives us all the confidence to increase our full-year outlook despite the external challenges that our industry continues to face." The group saw improved sales in all regions except China, which dipped by 16 percent compared with the same three-month period, although the company said the drop reflected a strong recovery in the second quarter last year.

By contrast, in Europe and North America, sales were up year on year by 99 percent and 87 percent, respectively.

Adidas said it expected an acceleration in sales in the second half of the year "fuelled by an array of innovative product releases" and major sports events like the current Olympic games in Tokyo and the start of the American football and European club football seasons.

The company will continue to carry the costs from its intended sale of the Reebok, announced in February as part of a five-year turnaround plan, with 200 million euros set aside for the cost of divesting from the brand.

Despite the improved guidance, Adidas's share price dropped in early trading at the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Stock Exchange Europe China German Company Sale Frankfurt Tokyo Same Price Euro February April June Olympics All From Industry Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

India failed to dent Kashmiri's struggle for right ..

India failed to dent Kashmiri's struggle for right to self-determination: Dr Moe ..

7 minutes ago
 Telecommunications and Digital Government Authorit ..

Telecommunications and Digital Government Authority launches virtual summer camp

13 minutes ago
 Lithuanian Police Launch Probe Into Threats to Com ..

Lithuanian Police Launch Probe Into Threats to Commit Terrorist Attacks in Vilni ..

7 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

7 minutes ago
 India failed to break Kashmiris' spirit: Governor ..

India failed to break Kashmiris' spirit: Governor Imran Ismail

10 minutes ago
 Mazari for strict action against people involved i ..

Mazari for strict action against people involved in RYK 'Temple attack'

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.