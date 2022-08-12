UrduPoint.com

Adil Khan Wins Independence Day Cycle Race

Muhammad Rameez Published August 12, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Adil Khan wins Independence Day Cycle Race

Adil Khan won the Independence Day Cycle Race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association held here on the Northern Bypass on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Adil Khan won the Independence Day Cycle Race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association held here on the Northern Bypass on Friday.

Adil Khan of the Peshawar Division got the first position by covering the distance of 14 kilometer in 21 min 6 secs, Nabiullah secured second position in 21 minutes 7 seconds while Waheed recorded third position in 21 minutes 8 seconds.

Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan distributed medals, trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the athletes. Provincial Cycling Association President Nisar Ahmed, Technical Officials former Secretary Taifur Zareen, Ahad Murtaza, Owais Yousafzai, Mohsen and Farman and other personalities were also present on the occasion.

Under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association, cycling events are being organized in all the divisions of the province on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.

