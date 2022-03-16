UrduPoint.com

Adil Sher Khan Wins Mini Marathon Race

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Adil Sher Khan from Kabirwala won the mini-marathon race organized by the district government from City Gate to Jinnah Library

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Adil Sher Khan from Kabirwala won the mini-marathon race organized by the district government from City Gate to Jinnah library.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Omar Iftikhar Shirazi said the race was attended by government officials, media representatives, youth, and people of all ages.

Adil Sher Khan took the first position while Ibad-ur-Rehman and Usman of Khanewal secured the second and third positions respectively.

The winners and runners-up were given cash prizes and trophies while the confessional award was given to the young athlete Hareem.

ADCR Omar Shirazi said that the district government would continue sports activities in the future also.

