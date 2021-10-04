Admin dept wins NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament

Defending Champions the administration department of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) retained the NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament title on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Defending Champions the administration department of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) retained the NEPRA Inter-Departmental Futsal Tournament title on Monday.

The final was played between the departments of Admin and Tariff in which the Administration Department defended the title and won by an impressive margin, said a press release.

A total of six teams participated in the extravaganza which was played on league basis.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman NEPRA, Director Generals, Anwar Malik, Naveed Illahi Shaikh, Imtiaz Baloch, officers and other officials, their families and kids were also present to support their respective teams.

The event was kicked off by the Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi along-with DG (Admin/HR) Anwar Malik.

In the end, trophies and shields were given to the winner and runner-up teams by the Chairman, Farooqi and Vice Chairman, Rafique Ahmad Sheikh.