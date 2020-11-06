UrduPoint.com
Administratin Review Arrangements For 5th Thal Jeep Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia Friday reviewed arrangements for Layyah segment of the 5th Thal jeep rally that would utilise route passing through two districts Muzaffargarh and Layyah

LAYYAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia Friday reviewed arrangements for Layyah segment of the 5th Thal jeep rally that would utilise route passing through two districts Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The rally may conclude in district Layyah with possibility of prize distribution ceremony taking place here, DC said while chairing the meeting.

The three-day jeep rally would witness its 5th edition from on Nov 20 indicating its rising popularity among the sports lovers, DC said. He said that female drivers would also participate in the rally and their race would be held on Nov 21.

DC said that a number of stalls besides food street would be set up and programmes would be arranged for recreation of people.

DC assigned duties to officials for parking, and other arrangements and pledged to utilize all resources for success of the event.

