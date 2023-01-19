UrduPoint.com

Administration Provides Standard Sports Facilities To Youth: DC Khairpur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2023 | 05:37 PM

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Sharjeel Noor Channa has said provision of national standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities. The district administration is committed to provide the latest sports facilities to our youth.

He said this while vising Hockey Ground on Thursday, the DC further said that they are earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of sports complex and ground in the district.

He said the latest equipment will be provided for the educational institutions's of youth.

District Officer, Sports should utilise all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes to attract youth to take more active part in sports and hone their skills, he said. The deputy commissioner said various projects for promotion of sports and to provide standard sports facilities to youth were either completed or were being developed.

