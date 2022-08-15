UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Inaugurates Azadi Cup Football Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Azadi Cup football tournament

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Azadi Cup football tournament at KMC Football Stadium here on Monday to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the Azadi Cup football tournament at KMC Football Stadium here on Monday to mark Pakistan's 75th Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza said football was recognized as the most popular sport in the world and organizing football tournament to mark Independence Day was welcoming.

He said, "With the participation of football teams from all the districts of Karachi, a tough and quality competition is expected which will further promote football in the country." Azadi Cup football tournament is organized by Shahid Memorial Football Club DFA West and Young Phulpati Football Club DFA South.

Malik Fayyaz, Habib Hassan, prominent footballer Ali Nawaz, Hasan Baloch, Lala Ashiq, Rahim Bakhsh Baloch, Amjad Sarbazi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said 41 teams were participating in the tournament, including 19 teams from South district, 11 from West district, four from Central district, and three each from Malir and East district.

He said all these teams were excellent and talented, if the players get to play tournaments of that level, their skills would develop further, enabling them to represent the country at the international level in the future.

He said sports brought forth talents of the youth, and football was very popular in Lyari and the locality had produced national level footballers, boxers, and cyclists.

"It is hoped that in the teams from Lyari and other areas of Karachi will show their best game and get appreciation from the spectators. KMC is taking all possible steps to promote sports activities," he added.

On the occasion, Barrister also met with the teams participating in the opening match.

In the first match, South champion Haidari Baloch defeated Burma Mohammedan by one goal after a tough competition.

The fans applauded both the teams for the spectacular performance during the match.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football World Sports Burma Young Independence Lyari Malir All From Best

Recent Stories

Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

Minister reviews industrial estates' matters

44 seconds ago
 SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for p ..

SLA Chairman meets LUMHS VC to discuss ways for promoting Sindhi language

47 seconds ago
 Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehb ..

Price of sugar remains stable during govt of Shehbaz Sharif

48 seconds ago
 Peace, order prevails in Malakand div, Swat: Saif

Peace, order prevails in Malakand div, Swat: Saif

49 seconds ago
 Kenya vote results rejected by four top election o ..

Kenya vote results rejected by four top election officials

4 minutes ago
 Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made ..

Awareness campaigns for drug prevention to be made more effective: Bugti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.