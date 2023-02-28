Administrator Rehman says Karachi Games 2023 to promote healthy activities

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that Karachi Games aimed to promote healthy activities in the city, the inter-district competitions at the Karachi level will give the best and talented athletes an opportunity to advance and show their essence at the highest level.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Tuesday said that Karachi Games aimed to promote healthy activities in the city, the inter-district competitions at the Karachi level will give the best and talented athletes an opportunity to advance and show their essence at the highest level.

Sports associations and organizers should come forward to support KMC in making Karachi Games 2023 a success by ensuring participation of best players and athletes of each district.

He said this while reviewing the arrangements for various sports during his visit to the Secretariat of the Karachi Games starting from March 3 at the KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road here.

Office bearers of district sports associations, team officials and sports experts were also present on this occasion. In the briefing given to the Administrator Karachi, it was informed that the preparations for the Karachi Games at KMC Sports Complex and Women Sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal have been completed and the schedule of these games has also been prepared.

After the opening ceremony on March 3, cricket match will be played at TMC Ground Gulberg, Eastern Star Ground, Young Fighter Ground, Eidgha Ground Nazimabad and football matches will be played at KMC football stadium Gabol Park Ground and Drigh Road Football Grourd on March 4.

Cricket, hockey, football, cycle race, archery, wrestling, wrestling, khokho, arm wrestling and tennis on March 5 whereas, Dodge ball, tug of war, mass wrestling, gymnastics, sepak takraw, weightlifting and tennis competitions will be held on March 6.

On March 7, Cricket, Hockey, Football, Volleyball, Squash, Carrom, Taekwondo, Wushu, Shooting Ball, Basketball, Table Tennis and Boxing on March 8 and 9 while Cricket, Hockey, Football, Dart Game, Snooker, Judo Karate on March 10, Chess, Futsal, Body Building, Roller Skating, Softball and on March 11 Cricket, Scrabble, Football, Badminton, Snooker, Judo Karate, Chess, Futsal, Parakeet, Roller Skating, Softball and Field End.

The track will have 100 and 200 meters relay race, javelin throw, long jump, On Sunday, March 12, Scrabble, Badminton, Dunky Kart Race, Marathon, Kabaddi, Piraki, Field and Track events, 100 and 200 meters race, Javeling throw and Long jump will be held.

Over 5000 players and athletes will participate in these events. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman directed the organizers of the Karachi Games to provide all kinds of facilities to the players and team officials at the venues where the games will be held.