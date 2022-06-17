Adopted Sports Awareness Seminar held

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Adopted Sports Awareness Seminar was organized at Swat University under the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the objective of educating the faculty and students of the university regarding sports with different abilities persons so that their future could relate to healthy sports activities.

Sajjad Khan, Dean faculty of Physical Sciences and Education was the chief guest while students and faculty members attended the seminar. District sports officer Swat Obaidullah Khan, assistant director Sports Ashfaq Khan, Hamid Khan, Qazi Naeem and Ejaz Khan were also present.

Inter-coaches Zawar Noor Zia, Engineer Irfan and Ayaz Khan highlighted the importance of adaptive sports and the potential of people with different abilities and said that these people with different abilities were very talented and if they were provided basic facilities they can make a name for the country at world level.

Assistant Directors Sports said that one of the objectives of the seminar was to provide facilities in the field of sports for persons with disabilities and to prepare wisdom for organizing sports competitions at university level in future.

The disability and difficulties did not stand in their way and they made a unique place in the field of sports at the international level, Engineer Irfan said.

Conducting awareness seminars on provision of facilities for persons with different abilities in various competitions.

Director General Sports Khalid Khan graced the occasion. Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan and other experts were present. DG Sports Khalid Khan said that persons with different abilities are important citizens. They also play an important role in the development of the country. They are in various fields including sports, education, industry and politics.

Encouragement is being given, he said, adding, a separate ground has been set up in Mardan for these players where various facilities have been provided for them and will also be provided in other districts including Peshawar.

He said, efforts are being made to provide facilities for persons with disabilities in each playground so that they can practice and at the same time provide opportunities for them to come forward so that they can show their best abilities.