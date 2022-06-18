'Adopted Sports' event for Persons with Different Abilities held in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :A function was organized by the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Adopted Sports at the Special education Commission Mardan with Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Zaman as the special guest.

Regional Sports Officer Mardan Niamat Ullah Marwat, Assistant Director Sports Hamid Ali, Assistant Director Ashfaq Ahmed, District Sports Officer, Deputy Director Special Education Aniq Ahsan, Zawar Zia Noor, Ayaz and Engineer Irfan were also present.

International coaches Zawar Zia Noor, Engineer Irfan and Ayaz Khan highlighted the importance of adapted sports and the potential of people with disabilities and said that these people with different abilities are very talented and if they are provided basic facilities they can make a name for the country and the world.

Assistant Director Sports Hamid Ali said that one of the objectives of the event was to provide sports facilities for persons with disabilities and to prepare Hikmat Ali for organizing sports competitions at all levels in future.

They did not give up and their disabilities could not restrict them from exhibiting their hidden talent in different sports. He said the aim and objective of the event is to ensure due awareness to the persons with different abilities to see and come up to be part of the sporting community.

He said if the persons with different abilities would provide more facilities they could show their talent at national and international level. At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes to the winners and other position holders.